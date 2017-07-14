I finally get back to writing, this is a particularly busy time, with my 3 months daughter Linda but I never forget my dream…

The dream

In november 2015 I had a dream that I want to tell you briefly: thanks to a #martinameetstones hashtag I met The Rolling Stones in a space and a place undefined! You know how dreams are, surreal and yet reality. In the morning I told the thing to my colleagues and family as the #martinameetstones hashtag continued to rub my head; within a few hours I decided to open an instagram account and I sent a video to the Rolling Stones. No sooner said, than done. At the same time I thought about asking people to give me a hand, the idea is that if people use the #martinameetstones hashtag, the chances that the Stones will see my video increases. Now, life is odd, I could open a channel to ask for a new car, that mine is pretty old but this dream of meeting the Stones seemed so authentic, light and deep that I decided to pursue it.

Why I’m following this dream?

Some people asked me what my purpose is. The answer is simple, I’d like to get to meet these living legends, The Rolling Stones, and have a chat with them. I deal with music everyday and talking with them would be a wonderful thing, I would really like to meet the Band but if that does not happen at least I will have tried it.

Dreaming dreams can be applied to anything, I think about the cyclist Fabio Aru, my compatriot who, with so many sacrifices, has decided to invest his life in a very important dream by making it a job and now is running fast on Le tour de France. As you know there are very important dreams that can be described as real life projects like Fabio Aru dream and other dreams, one shot, carefree, like mine. Two different things, of course, which in any case cannot be realized by themselves. These 2 years I have been in contact with people from all over the world like Philippines, Chile, Canada, England, Massachusetts, Brazil, Ohio, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, New York… Some of them told me about how they knew The band or their passion, their favourite record etc…

So what?

We always complain about the money, the place where we live, the taxes, the neighbors or the Church bells on Sunday morning, you know, but we must concentrate our energies on the positive things and if we do not have any positive thing around we can create some. Why not? We need some berauty as we struggle for daily things, We must give ourselves a chance to realize dreams.

If you want to help me to chase my dream, take a photo or video using the #martinameetstones and #therollingstones hashtags